NCDs survey results of Al Wusta revealed

HAIMA: The Directorate General of Health Services of Al Wusta Governorate in association with the Directorate General of Planning & Studies (DGPS), Health Systems & Research Department organised on Monday a workshop to reveal results of the National Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Survey and their Risk Factors at the governorate under the auspices of Shaikh Ma’adhad bin Mohammed al Yaqoubi, Governor of Al Wusta in the presence of Dr Sultan bin Yarub al Busaidi, Adviser of Ministry of Health for Health Affairs.

The objective of revealing the national survey results is to prepare an executive plan to address the most important health challenges and problems, reviewing the health indicators of the governorate and highlighting the significant health challenges in the governorate according to the results of the survey and proposing the appropriate solutions.

The workshop aimed to provide standardised and reliable basic data on non-communicable diseases and their risk factors in the Sultanate, as well as a framework and structure to establish an effective surveillance system to collect data about the non-communicable diseases. It also aimed to identify the four basic behavioural risk factors, which are tobacco use, unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity and alcohol use. Furthermore, it identified the four basic biological risk factors, which are overweight, obesity, high blood pressure and abnormal blood lipids. — ONA

Related