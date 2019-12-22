Local 

NCAT gets approval for mechanical engineering course

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Minister of Higher Education has issued a decision 65/2019 to start studies at the National College of Automotive Technology (NCAT).

As per the decision, NCAT will offer the Bachelor of Engineering degree program with honors in mechanical engineering (automotive) for the year 2019/2020.

NCAT is a private college that aims to supply the automotive, transportation and logistics Oman with highly skilled Omani technicians, master technicians, and specialists.

 

 

