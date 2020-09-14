NBO signs partnership contract with outward bound Oman to train 900 Omani youths

Muscat: The National Bank of Oman (NBO) on Monday signed with Outward Bound Oman a contract to train 900 Omani youths in line with Oman Vision 2040 goals.

The three-year contract provides that Outward Bound Oman, a non-profitable establishment, conducts training courses, in sets of four days, open for all Omani youth in all parts of the Sultanate under the banners of “(Shaping and Nurturing Next Generation” and “Applying Lifestyle Skills”.

The training programme was designed carefully to enable Omani young people to join the labour market. It seeks to enhance personal awareness, flexibility, adaptation to different conditions, creative thinking, troubleshooting skills and the ability of working efficiently with other team members.

Outward Bound Oman (OBO) was launched in the Sultanate in 2009 by a number of founders like Dentons, Shell and the Suhail Bahwan Group prior to the issuance of a ministerial decision in 2014 officially inducting OBO as an institution that utilises the Sultanate’s mountainous, desert and marine environment as a source of (educational) inspiration.

So far, OBO trained more than 16,000 participants all over the Sultanate, of them employees, job seekers, students, persons with disability or people suffering from problems of drug addiction.

OBO unveiled a 5-year ambitious development plan envisaging the setting up of a pioneering national training centre to be based at Al Jabal Al Akhdhar. The centre is expected to be opened by late 2021.