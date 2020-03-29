NBO pledges RO1 million in fight against Covid-19

Muscat: In light of the developing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) has pledged RO 1 million towards combatting the Covid-19 outbreak in Oman.

With this, the bank will be supporting the Ministry of Health’s Endowment Fund, which was recently established to help support health services to combat COVID-19. The bank is also working closely with the Ministry to identify the specific requirements in the hospitals and clinics, as they work to control the spread of the virus and provide the necessary treatment for those affected.

“The Coronavirus pandemic is disrupting the daily lives of many people around the world, and we all have an important role to play in lifting our community in its time of need. At NBO we are doing what we can to fight this pandemic with Oman and for Oman” said Sayyid Wasfi bin Jamshid Al Said, Acting CEO of NBO. “

We commend the Omani government for taking these drastic measures to ensure people are safe, treated and well-informed. We also express our gratitude to all healthcare staff, supermarket and pharmacy workers and finally the financial service industry. Words can not express how proud we are of the commitment demonstrated in serving the community and the work put into keeping the economy moving safely and professionally, and finally, we wish all those impacted a speedy recovery.”

With the safety and wellbeing of the community and it’s people as its highest priority, the bank is also encouraging customers to take advantage of its digital services and cashless payment solutions, as it works to raise awareness on the importance of safe banking and the impact these alternative solutions have on lowering the levels of infection. With a resilient eco-system and a range of digital products, NBO is ready to meet people’s banking needs and support the country as it weathers the pandemic.

The bank has also taken a number of measures to support its customers, including forming critical teams to ensure business continuity and reaching out with tips and advice via SMS, email, and social media. Rigorous sterilization procedures are also in place at NBO’s ATMs and branches.