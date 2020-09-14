NBO joins Outward Bound Oman for ‘Strength in our Youth’ project

MUSCAT: National Bank of Oman recently announced a three-year partnership with not-for-profit foundation Outward Bound Oman that will see 900 young people develop their personal skills in line with the expectations of Vision 2040.

Starting later this year, a series of challenging four-day Next Generation and Skills for Life courses will be delivered by Outward Bound Oman to young people throughout the Sultanate.

The courses are carefully designed to increase the employability of Omani youth through enhancing their self-awareness and resilience, developing their creative thinking and problem-solving skills, and their ability to work effectively with others.

Patron of Outward Bound Oman, Sayyid Faisal bin Turki al Said, stated, “As we learn to live with the COVID-19 pandemic, this partnership with NBO is perfectly timed to enable Outward Bound Oman to support the efforts of His Majesty’s government to help Oman recover and cautiously move forward.

Young people today will be active and productive citizens in 2040, and it is vital we invest in them now to enable them to play their part in making the vision a reality.”

Abdullah al Hinai, Chief Executive Officer of National Bank Oman, commented, “At NBO, a core part of our CSR programme focuses on youth and as such, we are always looking at ways that we can empower Oman’s young people.

Our collaboration with Outward Bound Oman is not only part of our commitment to nurturing tomorrow’s leaders, but shows them how we, as a bank, can help them on their journey.

By investing in such initiatives, by fostering a culture of talent, and by celebrating the amazing potential of the next generation, we hope to inspire others to do the same, thus securing a bright future for Oman.”

