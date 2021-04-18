NBO credit card customers can win 6thStreet voucher with every purchase

MUSCAT: National Bank of Oman (NBO) is offering customers the chance to win one of 20 online shopping vouchers worth RO 100 from 6thStreet, one of the region’s premier online retail portals and home to top fashion brands including Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Levi’s and Tommy Hilfiger.

This Ramadhan, simply become a new customer or use any existing NBO Credit Card online between April 12 and May 12, 2021 and receive free entry to the prize draw.

For each spend of RO 40 or above at 6th Street or RO 20 at supermarkets or grocery stores, customers will receive entries to the prize draw.

Each week there will be five prize draws, one for each type of Credit Card offered by NBO, and five lucky winners will receive an eVoucher valid on 6thStreet website worth RO 100.

Maha al Raisi (pictured), Head of Retail Product Divison at NBO, said, “This is a great opportunity for NBO customers to enjoy extra value this Ramadhan and win an exciting prize each time they shop online at 6thStreet. NBO’s range of Credit and Debit cards have been designed with customer needs in mind and offer convenience and flexibility in their daily transactions as well as frequently adding extra value by offering a wide range of exclusive value-added lifestyle benefits.”

To apply online for a NBO Credit Card please visit www.nbo.om or call NBO’s Contact Centre or whatsapp on 24770000 where a specialist customer adviser will available to assist.