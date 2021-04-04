NBO completes capital securities issuance

MUSCAT, APRIL 4 – National Bank of Oman (NBO) has successfully concluded the issuance of a $300 million additional tier 1 Basel III compliant capital securities to certain shareholders of NBO (and / or their nominees).

NBO mandated Citigroup Global Markets Limited, The Commercial Bank PSQC and NBO as joint lead managers for the issuance.

The capital securities will carry an initial coupon rate determined by reference to US Treasuries with a maturity of five years plus a margin of 7.144 per cent and are listed on Euronext Dublin.