NBC workshop focuses on Sustainable Development Goals

The National Business Centre (NBC), an initiative of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates — Madayn, organised yesterday (Wednesday) a workshop entitled ‘Sustainable Development Goals and Omani SMEs’. The workshop was held as part of events of the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) which began this week.

The workshop, which was moderated by William R Crew, CEO of Inspired Solutions, aimed at introducing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the Omani SMEs and discuss SDGs as they relate to Oman and the Omani SMEs. The workshop also highlighted how Omani SMEs which adopt the SDGs can have competitive advantage, vis-à-vis their value propositions, and how SDGs can play a role in impacting entrepreneurship and investment. He emphasised that small and medium enterprises drive economic growth, and SMEs have to be acquainted on how to utilise the SDGs to develop and sustain their businesses.

Crew pointed out that SDGs, which is also known as the ‘Global Goals’, represent the United Nations’ goals and was adopted by all United Nations’ member states in 2015 to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that people enjoy peace and prosperity by the year 2030. He then outlined the SDGs which comprise: no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequality, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace and justice, strong institutions, and partnerships to achieve the goals.

A three-day Startup Weekend will kick off today (Thursday) at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat as part of the GEW 2019 events. Start-up Weekend is a 54-hour weekend event that will bring together designers, developers, marketers and startup enthusiasts to share ideas, form teams, and launch startups.

A number of entrepreneurship consultants and experts will participate in the event that aims at enhancing communication, discussions and views between the participants. Recognised as a global event celebrated by more than 160 countries worldwide, GEW aims at connecting experts and entrepreneurs across Oman and various sectors to discuss their ideas and turn them into a reality.

Related