NBC signs incubation pact with GreenBird 3D Company

MUSCAT, MARCH 29

The National Business Centre (NBC), which is part of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), has signed an incubation agreement with GreenBird 3D Company, which is a local company specialised in providing topographical survey, drone services, virtual reality, and 3D and voice over services.

The company will benefit from a range of services offered by NBC that will contribute to its growth while having access to intensive training, coaching and mentoring sessions.

NBC is an initiative launched by Madayn at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) to offer promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures. The centre offers a premier platform for Omani entrepreneurs by providing business development support and guidance, training and mentoring, access to markets and industry experts, and state-of-the-art and fully equipped office space, meeting rooms and presentation facilities.