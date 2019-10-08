NBC organises social media influencers forum

The National Business Centre (NBC), an initiative of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates — Madayn, organised the third Social Media Influencers Forum at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat on Tuesday.

The forum aims at supporting and promoting the services of the incubated companies at NBC and Riyada to various segments of the society through the Omani social media influencers.

Speaking at the event, Nasser al Malki, Director-General of NBC, briefed the audience on the vision of NBC in offering promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures.

He also pointed out the objectives of NBC which include facilitating and supporting the growth of investable ideas into successful businesses; building entrepreneurial skills through dedicated and focused training, coaching and mentoring; and providing business support facilities from office space, administrative support, financial support and consultancy

services that are crucial in ensuring the success and survival of new ventures.

