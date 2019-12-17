NBC mentorship programme concludes

MUSCAT: The National Business Centre (NBC), an initiative of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn, concluded on Tuesday at Hormuz Grand Muscat its mentorship programme which commenced in March this year. The mentorship programme aimed at targeting 20 incubated small and medium enterprises at NBC and Riyada. The programme aspired to facilitate SMEs’ access to industrial leaders, experts and business owners. The programme also aimed at contributing to empowering these SMEs and exploring channels to enhance the development of the entrepreneurial system. — ONA

Related