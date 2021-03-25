Navalny in ‘strong’ pain, team fears for his life

MOSCOW: Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is in great pain, his lawyer said on Thursday after visiting him in prison, adding that allies were afraid for his life.

“He is suffering from strong back pain and pain in his right leg,” lawyer Olga Mikhailova said in remarks on Dozhd television. “Everyone is afraid for his life and health.”

Russia said on Thursday that the jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny was in “satisfactory” condition, but failed to reassure his allies who demanded clarity about his health and whereabouts.

Navalny, 44, was detained in January after landing in Russia from Germany where he was recovering for several months from a poisoning attack with a Soviet-designed nerve agent that nearly left him dead.

His jailing in February on old embezzlement charges sparked large protests, an outcry from rights groups in Russia and abroad and condemnation from Western governments.

On Wednesday, Navalny’s lawyers sounded the alarm over his health in one of Russia’s most notorious prisons, saying he had complained of back pain and numbness in his legs. The prison service on Thursday sought to defuse concerns over Navalny’s health, saying doctors had carried out checks and found him to be well. — AFP