Naval drill Sea Lion 2 begins

The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) began it’s Asad Al Bahar2 (Sea Lion 2) naval drill in Al Batinah and Al Wusta on Sunday. The naval drill, conducted with the support of the Royal Air Force of Oman aeroplanes, concludes on October 30. The vessels, participating in the Sea Lion naval exercise sailed from Said Bin Sultan Naval Base towards the exercise location. Many joint naval military activities between the participating ships and crews will be conducted according to the plan. The execution of the Sea Lion 2 Naval drill comes within the framework of the Royal Navy of Oman’s training plans aimed to sustain the level of readiness of the RNO’s fleet and personnel, in line with the national tasks entrusted to it.

