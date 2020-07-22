Natural springs give birth to life in Dhofar

Natural springs vary according to water quality. It can be warm, hot or cold. It can be fresh and ideal for drinking or saline which is not recommended for human consumption. It can also be alkaline and when mixed with valley water can be suitable for agriculture. There is also the spring water that contains varying proportions of mineral salts, making them ideal for curative and relaxation purposes.

Springs of different kinds are widespread in various parts of the Sultanate. Most of these springs stem from mountainous areas and vary in their abundance, temperature and quality.

The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources is taking the necessary measures to restore the condition of the different areas of Dhofar affected by the last tropical climate depression, especially the water springs.

The department has been busy in cleaning and removing debris and restoring the springs to their original forms.

The maintenance activities were divided into three phases. The first phase included restoration and cleaning of Jarzeez, Sahlnout, Athum, Tobruk, Garnout, Manhal, Eastern Houta, Western Hutta, Aghsita, Fargnot, Idir, Marit, Sailet, and Adert. The rest of the springs will be completed according to the schedule prepared for that.

The Ministry gives great importance to the water resources sector through the implementation of projects aimed at managing, developing and evaluating water resources. It includes projects to maintain the Aflaj and the springs and wells, building dams, developing a network to monitor water conditions and continuing exploratory drilling to find new water resources.

It takes measures to protect water sources from pollution and drought, developing the national sense and promoting public awareness of the importance of water, as well as enhancing the role of the private sector in establishing and managing water projects.

It is worth noting that Dhofar is famous for the presence of more than 360 springs distributed in different mountainous areas including edges of mountains adjacent to the coastal plain, while a small number of springs are present in An Najd area. Most of these springs have water all year round.