Nationwide survey on access to technology launched

The Ministry of Technology and Communications in association with the National Centre for Statistics and Information has launched a nationwide survey on Sunday on the use of technology in households and by individuals.

The survey, to be continued till February 20, will cover 2,500 individuals — both nationals and expatriates — above the age of 18 years from all governorates of the Sultanate with the aim of getting an update on the use of technology and communications in the Sultanate.

“The result will help the decision makers with the necessary information and input to draw up relevant policies”, a statement from the ministry said.

The survey is planned and designed in accordance with international standards and definitions. The results of the survey will reflect on the development of technology and communications sector in addition to updating the Sultanate’s data with international organisations.

According to the statement, the survey will measure the rates of access of families and individuals to the Internet, the reasons that impede access to it, and the extent of their use of various social media such as: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, blogs, forums and others.

“The survey is expected to provide important indicators like the number of people who own and use computers, smartphones and their various applications”, the statement said.

It is also expected to identify the skills of individuals in the use of information technology and basic communications including writing a letter and use of simple calculations programs in addition to the advanced skills.

The survey will be carried out in three languages — Arabic, English and Urdu. The respondents will be contacted through the Contact Centre of at the National Centre for Statistics and Information during the official working period from 8 am to 2:30 pm.

While individuals can contact via phone number 24219000, the ministry urged them to cooperate with data collectors. “The data will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and will only be used for the intended purposes”, it added.