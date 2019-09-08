National workshop focuses on eCommerce strategies

MUSCAT, SEPT 8 – The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Information Technology Authority (ITA) and Oman Global Logistics Group (ASYAD), in cooperation with the World Trade Organization (WTO), organised a national workshop on eCommerce yesterday at Asyad headquarters, with the participation of representatives from a number of government and private entities. The workshop focused on the most recent trends in global eCommerce, popular technologies, as well as agreements and work programmes of the World Trade Organisation (WHO) with regard to eCommerce.

Three papers presented on the occasion discussed current developments in eCommerce around the world, market trends and business models, in addition to the knowledge economy and digital developments and their implications on eCommerce. Dr Ali al Shaidhani, VP, Technology of Asyad Group, presented a paper on important national policies, strategies, laws and units adopted or proposed to be adopted by the Sultanate in order to regulate and develop eCommerce. In addition, he introduced the most important initiatives and projects related to the development of eCommerce through the enhancement of ICT infrastructure, and development of online shopping networks and platforms and digital services.

The regulation and development of eCommerce depends on a number of factors starting with the development of policies and laws and launching initiatives to create a favourable environment for eCommerce. It is imperative, for example, to improve access to goods and services via the Internet in an environment that is characterised by ease, security and reliability. In addition, eCommerce can be boosted through the development of logistics services including Payment and delivery systems; in parallel with the development of consumer protection laws, data protection, privacy and combating cybercrime.