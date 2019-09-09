National workshop discusses eCommerce in the Sultanate

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Information Technology Authority and Oman Global Logistics Group (ASYAD) in cooperation with the World Trade Organization (WTO), organized a national workshop on eCommerce on Sunday at the Asyad headquarters in Al Qurum, with the participation of representatives from government and private entities.

The workshop focused on the most recent trends in global eCommerce along with the and used technologies in it as well as introducing the WTO work program on eCommerce and the most important WTO agreements and their links to eCommerce. The workshop included 3 papers: the first was on the current developments in eCommerce around the world, market trends and business models, in addition to the knowledge economy and digital developments and their implications on eCommerce. The second paper discussed the work program of the World Trade Organization in eCommerce and the most important ministerial decisions in this regard.

Dr. Ali Al Shaidhani, VP, Technology of Asyad Group, presented a paper on the most important national policies, strategies, laws and units adopted or plan to be adopted by the sultanate in order to regulate and develop eCommerce fields to cope with the rapid developments and changes in the economy and trade at the national and international levels. In addition, he introduced the most important initiatives and projects related to the development of eCommerce through the enhancement of infrastructures and means of ICT and various services aimed at facilitating eCommerce including the establishment and development of online shopping networks and platforms and digital services.

It is worth mentioning that the regulation and development of eCommerce depends on a number of factors starting with the development of policies and laws and launching initiatives to create a favorable environment for eCommerce, for example: improving access to goods and services via the Internet in an environment that is characterized by easiness, security and reliability. In addition, eCommerce can be boosted through the development of logistics services including Payment and delivery systems; in parallel with the development of consumer protection laws, data protection, privacy and combating cybercrime. The workshop emphasized the need for developing citizens’ eCommerce skills through awareness and training programs and across educational curricula in schools, institutes and universities.