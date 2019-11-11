National vector survey launched in Salalah

SALALAH, Nov 11 – The first comprehensive national vector survey was launched in Salalah on Monday with the participation of different stakeholders, some WHO representatives in the region and a large number of medical and paramedical staff of the Ministry of Health.

The survey was launched under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saidi, Minister of Health, at Millennium Resort Salalah. The main components of the survey team are the staff members of the MoH, Dhofar Municipality and Ministry of Environment.

The fortnight-long survey is part of the national strategy to combat vector-borne diseases by creating an accurate database of vectors in the Sultanate.

The survey, which is the first of its kind in Oman, would be the benchmark for the other governorates, as the team constituted for the survey has representatives from most governorates of the Sultanate.

Health Minister Dr Ahmed al Saidi called the survey an important initiative of the Ministry of Health and cited Dhofar’s variation in geography and weather in region, the reasons for launching it from Salalah. Terming it very important the Health Minister said the vector survey being done in Dhofar would be the basis for national data for all such disease factors. “And of course once we have the database, it would be easy to control these diseases if found anywhere in the Sultanate.”

