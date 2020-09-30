National swimmers conclude domestic camp on successful note

MUSCAT, Sept 30 – Oman’s national team swimmers recently completed the domestic camp at the Al Rustaq Sports Complex under supervision of the head coach Srdan Filipovic. The preparatory camp which began on September 20 and lasted for ten days featured more than 17 training sessions. The internal camp was within the comprehensive plan for gearing up to the forthcoming participations including the GCC swimming tournament (short course for 25 metres) in Qatar in next February and GCC Games in Kuwait in next March. The Serbian coach Srdan Filipovic told Oman Daily Observer that he is delighted with the quick response of the national swimmer’s shape which returned to the previous technical status as before the pandemic.

“Oman team swimmers were the last among the GCC countries which returned back to the sporting action in July. However, during the last period all the swimmers had managed properly with a fast return to the normal shape before the pandemic crises’’, he added in his exclusive remarks.

As many as twelve players took part in the domestic camp at the Olympic swimming pool in Al Rustaq Sports Complex. “The camp ended in a successful note. It was great that all the swimmers had got the chance for two time training sessions daily in morning and evening sessions. Moreover, it was a great chance to have the proper spirit among the swimmers after non swimming action. I am delighted with the new Al Rustaq Sports Complex which features a wonderful Olympic swimming pool and that is 50 metres in length. I hope we return back again here for another camp’’, coach explained.

The national swimming team probables featured the following: Noaf al Qasmi, Aiman al Qasmi, Naif al Qasmi, Abdulrahman al Kulaibi, Shihab Aladyn, Mohannad Auladthani, Omar al Balushi, Nasser al Kindi, Hamis al Hassani, Bashar al Kulaibi and Adam al Raisi

The national team swimmers got back to their training at the Olympic swimming pools at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex since August. The swimming teams were among the first national football and tennis teams which was allowed by the Supreme Committee to resume their trainings as they have some external participations. The national swimming team will take part in various future scheduled events including the GCC Games in next March and April and swimming Championship end of this year.

Related