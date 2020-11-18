National swimmers at Tishreen International Swimming and Open Water Championship

Muscat, Nov 17

In its first presence at the international events after non-action period of tournaments due to the pandemic, Oman national swimmers team took part at the Tishreen International Swimming and Open Water Championship (for a distance of 5 km) which was held in Syria at Latakia city on Monday.

Oman’s swimmer Ayman al Qasmi finished in fifth place with best personal time in open water while Oman’s Abdulrahman al Kulaibi was in the sixth place and Naif al Qasmi ended in eighth place.

More than 40 swimmers participated in the event representing the following countries: Sultanate of Oman, Iraq, Palestine, Russia, Tajikistan, Ukraine, Macedonia and the hosts Syria.

The Syrian Saleh Mohammed claimed the title of the first award as he completed swimming the distance of 5 km in 8 minutes and 25 seconds with a difference of five seconds from the runner up of Russian swimmer Alexandar Shemin. The third place was taken by the Syrian Laith Laqmoosh. The competition was for 90 minutes divided into five rounds and each round was for one km.

The Sultanate head coach of the national swimming team, Srdan Filipovic, said to Oman Daily Observer from latakia city that the domestic swimmers had registered good performance in the friendly event. “It is great that our swimmers were returned back to the action and the events. It is necessary that the swimmers re-interact in competitions after the historic stopping period due to the outbreak. I am happy with the national swimmers results at the Tishreen International Swimming and Open Water Championship,” he added.

“We are gearing up for the forthcoming events including the GCC swimming tournament (short course for 25 metres) in Qatar in next February and GCC Games in Kuwait in next March,” he said.

In September, the national team swimmers had completed the domestic camp at the Al Rustaq Sports Complex. The preparatory camp began on September 20 and ended on September 30 featured more than 17 training sessions.

As many as twelve players took part in the domestic camp at the Olympic swimming pool in Al Rustaq Sports Complex. All the swimmers had got the chance for two-time training sessions daily in morning and evening sessions under the supervision of the Coach Srdan Filipovic.

The national swimming team probables featured the following: Noaf al Qasmi, Aiman al Qasmi, Naif al Qasmi, Abdulrahman al Kulaibi, Shihab Aladyn, Mohannad Auladthani, Omar al Balushi, Nasser al Kindi, Hamis al Hassani, Bashar al Kulaibi and Adam al Raisi.

Adil Al Balushi