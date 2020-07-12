Main 

National survey to measure spread of pandemic in Oman

Muscat: Saif bin Salim al Abri, Director-General of Disease Surveillance and Control at the Ministry of told Oman TV that the National Serological Survey on Covid-19 is aimed at measuring the spread level of the disease in the Sultanate.

The survey’s results will be used as an indicator for lifting restrictions and reopening of businesses in the Sultanate as well as devising a strategic recovery plan and deciding on which types of preventive measures to be phased out –  the education, health, and aviation sector, he said.

Al-Abri added that the survey will help the health authorities to identify the number of Covid-19 vaccines that will be required for the targeted segments.

