National Survey Authority participates in UN Global Geospatial Information meet

Muscat: The Sultanate on Wednesday took part in the 10th meeting of the United Nations Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management Experts. Oman was represented at the meeting by Air Commodore Ahmed bin Saif al Badi, Chairman of the National Survey Authority, and a number of officers from the Authority.

The virtual meeting, held via videoconferencing due to the prevalence of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, saw the participation of more than 170 countries from around the world.

The three-day meet discusses issues and future trends pertaining to geospatial information seen within national, regional and global frameworks. It also looks into the role of geospatial information in supporting sustainable development, as well as technical activities raised in the previous session (9th meeting), including the integration, management, sustainability and quality of geospatial data comprising an international point of reference. –ONA