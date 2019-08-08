National Survey Authority at UN session on geospatial information management

NEW YORK: The Sultanate, represented by the National Survey Authority of the Ministry of Defence, participated in the ninth session of the United Nations Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management (UN-GGIM).

The conference was held at the United Nations headquarters in New York under the chairmanship of Air Commodore Ahmed bin Saif al Badi, Head of the National Survey Authority, Ministry of Defence, from August 7 to 9.

The United Nations, represented by the United Nations Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management, promotes international cooperation through the submission and discussion of United Nations reports on all geospatial and spatial information and related issues to the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

The National Survey Authority of the Ministry of Defence is working to implement all the recommendations of the council in this regard in accordance with priorities.

