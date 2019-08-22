Local 

National shooting team leaves for Brazil

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The National Shooting Team left Oman for the Republic of Brazil to participate in the World Cup for shooting. The competition lasts till September 4. The participation of the shooting team by the military sports team is part of the training plans adopted by the Sultan’s Armed Forces to raise the level of sports performance and sustain the national teams representing the Sultanate in regional and international meets and achieve the military and national goals.

You May Also Like

Rustaq College of Education receives 300 graduates

Badriya Al Balushi Comments Off on Rustaq College of Education receives 300 graduates

It’s time to adopt 4th IR technologies

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on It’s time to adopt 4th IR technologies

Students get tips on how to write CV

Badriya Al Balushi Comments Off on Students get tips on how to write CV