National Shooting Team heads to Morocco

Muscat: The National Shooting Team left for the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco to participate in the Arab Shooting Championship and Shooting ISSF International Moroccan Grand Prix 2020 that will be held in the capital Rabat and continue until February 10.

The external participation of the National Shooting Team and the rest of the military sports teams comes within the framework of training plans pursued by the Sultan’s Armed Forces to raise the level of sporting performance and maintain the national teams representing the Sultanate in regional and international forums and in order to achieve the desired military and national goals. –ONA