National Science Week STEM begins with online events

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Education’s National Science Week STEM 2021 kicked off on Sunday online through (Google Meet) under the slogan “Our sustainable environment.” The National Week continues for five consecutive days with various educational directorates in the governorates taking part in it.

Prof Dr Abdullah bin Khamis Ambusaidi, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Education for Education, delivered an opening speech in which he said: “The National Science week in its second edition comes in a different way than it was in the first time, as it is presented remotely through the employment of educational platforms, and perhaps this is an opportunity for us to expand everyone’s participation, in order to benefit from a wide variety of topics.

The theme of the second edition of the National Science Week is “Our Sustainable Environment” which comes as a translation of the government’s and the ministry’s interest in the topic of environment and sustainability, as sustainability cannot be separated from the environment if we want a happy life on this planet. The diversity of topics presented this week is an indication of the volume of work that must be done for our environment as it is the main resource for our life on this earth.”

The National Science Week STEM 2021 covers various topics throughout the week during morning and evening sessions everyday. The first day included 15 online sessions on: “Smart Shopping”, “Farming without Soil”, “Renewable Energy is the Best Choice for Environmental Sustainability”, “Plastic Waste Disposal”, “Methods for Using Lab Equipment to Detect Food Safety”, “Falaj Alassarani Drought Turned into Tourist Environment”, “Green School Initiative”, “Smart City Design”, “Food Security System”. “AI for Environmental Protection”, “Farming Without Soil”, “Marine Pollution Control”, “Precision Instruments in the Oil and Gas Fields, and their Impact on Preserving the Environment”, “The Green House” and “GLOBE Program’s Environmental Impact”.

On the second day sessions were held on: “Alternative Energy”, “Palm Waste Recycling”, “Weather changes”, “Implementation of the Aquaculture System”, “The Scientific Café”, “Malpractice towards the Environment”, “Using Moth to Conserve the Environment”, “Satellite Environmental Application” and “Biodiversity”.

The Director-General of the Directorate-General of Education in Al Buraimi Governorate, Dr Walid al Hashemi said in a statement: “The National Science Week sheds light on the latest knowledge in the disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), by hosting a number of specialists. It also affirms the ministry’s interest in keeping pace with developments in education policies worldwide, in order to enhance the necessary knowledge and skills for students at both local and international levels. It provides a rich knowledge base for teachers, students and all those interested in the educational field. Holding events on a virtual basis during this year is positive as it provides the opportunity for participation on a larger scale, and it also enhances the experience of distance education, which has become an integral component of the concept of the education process.”