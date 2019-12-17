National Recruitment Centre to start work on January 1

Muscat: The National Recruitment Centre (NRC) will commence on January 1, 2020 the implementation of its work plan and mechanisms to activate paths of employment for the upcoming period, which focuses on integration with the key economic sectors that handle the creation of job opportunities and the application of Omanisation policies to achieve the public interest, represented in providing employment opportunities for the national workforce in all specializations.

The NRC has issued a statement, which reads as follows:

“In culmination of the stages made by the establishment of the National Recruitment Centre to ensure commencing its operations on January 1, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Centre gave an integrated presentation to the Council of Ministers to review the aspects pertaining to its work plan, stages of launching its works and the mechanisms to activate paths of employment for the upcoming period, which focuses on integration with the key economic sectors that handle the creation of job opportunities, the application of Omanisation policies therein and enhancing the partnership with the private sector in a manner that supports the efforts exerted in recruiting the national workforce, in addition to the collaboration of efforts with various relevant parties, so that the Centre will be a main destination for employment, whether for jobseekers or the institutions generating job opportunities in the public and private sectors”.

The statement added that the Council of Ministers has blessed the steps taken in this regard. It also affirmed its interest in following up the Centre’s role in activating paths of employment in manner that copes with the aspirations and pushes the wheel of employment forward.

The Council of Ministers has also stressed the importance that all relevant institutions shall maintain coordination with the National Recruitment Centre according to the article (5) of the Royal Decree No 22/2019 establishing the National Recruitment Centre and issuing its regulation, in a bid to achieve the public interest in providing job opportunities for the national workforce in all specializations”. –ONA