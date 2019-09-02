Main 

National Recruitment Centre Committee meets

Muscat: The Preparatory Committee of the National Recruitment Centre (NRC) has approved the centre’s activities and workflow during a meeting held on Monday. The members highlighted the outputs of the first phase of the centre’s preparations.

The recruitment responsibility will be taken over by the centre instead of government entities as per the Royal Decree. This was affirmed during the meeting, which was presided over by HE Sultan Salim al Habsi, Chairman of the Committee of the National Recruitment Centre, in the presences of a number of government and private sectors representatives.

The meeting’s agenda included different point of views and practical proposals regarding the centre’s work mechanisms and activities. Meanwhile, the center will be effectively operative on January 1st, 2020 as per the Royal Decree 22/ 2019.

The representatives displayed recruitment experiences underwent by developed countries regarding the role of employment centres and their work process.

