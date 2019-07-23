National Port System to unlock RO 3.8 bn in benefits for Oman

MUSCAT, JULY 23 – A National Port Community System proposed to be introduced in support of Oman’s ambitions to evolve into a logistics-enabled economy has the potential to unleash around $3.8 billion in economic benefits for the port community over a 12-year timeframe, according to the Oman Logistics Centre (OLC) — a division of Asyad Group, the transport and logistics investment flagship of the Sultanate. First unveiled by Tanfeedh (the National Programme for Enhancing Economic Diversification) in 2016, the National Ports Community System (NPCS) is essentially an electronic platform that seeks to integrate the disparate systems currently operated by various stakeholders who together make up the shipping, port, maritime and logistics community of the Sultanate.

Included in this grouping of stakeholders are the three principal seaports of Oman at Salalah, Suhar and Duqm, the international airports, the Directorate General of Customs (Royal Oman Police), Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and Asyad Group. Based on the ‘single window’ concept, the NPCS will enable the intelligent and secure exchange of information between public and private stakeholders with the aim of improving the competitive position of the seaport community in Oman. It will optimise, manage and automate port and logistics processes via the establishment of a standardized platform that connects all transport and logistics chains.

A feasibility study initiated by Oman Logistics Centre with the goal of assessing the potential for implementing the Port Community System has since been completed. “A comparative analysis of the different models was completed and the most suitable option for Oman’s needs was identified,” the Centre stated in its 2018 Annual Report.

According to the Centre, direct benefits accruing to the port community upon the introduction of a Port Community System are estimated at RO 25 million over a 12-year period. However, the indirect benefits to the port community are projected at a hefty RO 3.8 billion over the same period.

“These indirect benefits are accrued via productivity gains through increased use of electronic reporting, reductions in time, process improvements, improved planning and utilisation of resources,” the Centre added.

