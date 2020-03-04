National Museum to host expo on Belarusian oranamental heritage

Muscat, March 4 – As part of the Belarusian Cultural Week, the National Museum will unveil the exhibition “Patterns and Symbols: A Heritage of Belarusian Ornament” on Thursday. It will be inaugurated by Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education and Deputy Chairman of the the National Museum. This exhibition comes within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Sultanate of Oman and Republic of Belarus since 2018.

The inauguration was attended by a senior Belarusian delegation headed by Yuri Bondar, Minister of Culture. The exhibition highlights Belarusian ornament’s historical and cultural value, which embody religious and philosophical concepts that reflect human thought and the cycle of life.

The exhibition includes several museum objects exhibited for the first time in the Middle East, and in Oman in particular. The exhibits were chosen to reflect the rich culture of Belarus through handcrafts mastered by the Belarusian people, table wears related to hospitality, and the artefacts that represent the spiritual rites, the family ties and other noble values of Belarusian culture. The exhibition will run until May 31.

The National Museum participated as a guest of honour on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the opening of the National Museum of Fine Arts in Minsk in the Republic of Belarus. On this occasion, the National Museum organised an exhibition entitled: ‘Oman: The Jewel of the East; Crafts Heritage’ as part of the event ‘The Day of Oman’.

The participation also included a corner entitled Oman in the National Library of Belarus, which is considered one of the largest public libraries in the world, and provided the library of the Omani Centre for Arabic Language and Culture affiliated with Minsk State University with a number of prominent Omani publications. In addition, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the National Records & Archives Authority — Oman and the National Archives of Belarus.

Related