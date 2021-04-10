National Museum to celebrate 100 years of House of ‘Al Amani’

MUSCAT, APRIL 10 – The Sultanate, represented by the National Museum, will mark this year the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the House of ‘Al Amani’ as the first Omani museum to preserve the cultural heritage of Zanzibar. Jamal bin Hassan al Mousawi, Secretary-General of the National Museum, said, “The museum will dedicate a corner named after the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, and a number of historical houses in Muscat will be rehabilitated to form an integrated cultural and tourism system.” He said, “The Sultanate’s cultural diplomacy contributed to the borrowing of the original manuscript of Ahmed bin Majid al Saadi, from the Institute of Oriental Manuscripts of the Russian Academy of Sciences, which is more than 500 years old, and borrowing of the original manuscripts of Ahmed bin Majid al Saadi from the Al Assad Library in Syria and the inauguration of a corner of the Sultanate in the ancient Winter Palace in Russia.”