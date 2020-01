MINSK: The National Museum has signed an agreement with the Belarusian State University to provide specialised training and qualification opportunities for outstanding students at the Oman Centre for Arabic Language and Culture of the university.

The agreement includes training and highlighting the Omani cultural heritage, Omani customs and traditions, and the development of Arabic language skills in the workplace.

The agreement was signed in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, by Jamal bin Hassan al Mousawi, Director-General of the National Museum, and Zdrok Oksana, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs and Education Innovations.

A second agreement was signed to organise the Belarusian Cultural Week in Muscat starting on March 4. The agreement was signed by Jamal bin Hassan al Mousawi, Director- General of the National Museum during a meeting with Dr Yuri Bondar, Minister of Culture of the Republic of Belarus.

The third agreement related to a temporary exhibit of the National Historic Museum to be hosted by the National Museum, within the context of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two museums in 2018.

The exhibition is entitled ‘Patterns and Symbols: Heritage of the Belarusian Ornament’. The exhibition will include dozens of museum pieces with historical dimension and distinctive aesthetic significance, including artefacts, handicrafts and art pieces that are displayed for the first time outside Belarus. The exhibition will run from March 5 to May 31.

The Belarusian delegation to the event will be led by Dr Yuri Bondar, Belarusian Minister of Culture.

— ONA

