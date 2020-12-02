National Museum opens for members of public

Muscat: The National Museum has opened for visits by members of the public in line with a decision undertaken by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The museum made complete arrangements to safeguard the health of visitors. It limited the number of persons to use the lifts and halls as a measure to achieve safe physical distancing.

The visitors will be put in limited groups to be escorted by specialized guides. They will be allowed access to the museum from 10 am to 5 pm all over the week, except for Fridays, when visits will be allowed from 2 pm to 6 pm. –ONA