National Museum marks 20th anniversary of listing Land of Frankincense in UNESCO World Heritage List

Muscat: The National Museum, represented by the Learning and Community Outreach Department, in cooperation with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, organised a virtual session on Monday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the Land of Frankincense in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The session witnessed the participation of Ali Salem al Kathiri, Director of the Land of Frankincense Sites Department at the General Directorate of Heritage and Tourism in Dhofar Governorate.

The session discussed several topics, including the outstanding universal value of the Land of Frankincense in the World Heritage List, which are al Baleed, Khor Rori (Sumhuram), Shasar (Ubar) and Wadi Dawka. Other topics included dealing with the stages of rehabilitation and development of the site, as well as its sustainable development, in addition to information about the frankincense tree, its types and uses. –ONA

