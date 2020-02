Muscat: The National Museum said that the original copy of the will letter of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos is on display at the Renaissance Hall.

” On the directives of the His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, we are excited to have the honour to display a facsimile of the will letter of the Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said addressed to the Royal Family Council through the Defence Council.”