National Museum displays Ahmad bin Majid’s manuscript

MUSCAT: The Board of Trustees of the National Museum on Monday held its seventh meeting under the chairmanship of Salim bin Mohammed bin Said al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, Chairman of the National Museum’s Board of Trustees.

The original manuscript of The Book of the Benefits of the Principles and Foundations of Seamanship, by the Omani navigator Ahmad bin Majid al Sa’adi was displayed in the Maritime History gallery under the auspices of Minister of Culture and Tourism.

The manuscript is loaned from the Al Assad National Library in the Syrian Arab Republic.

Regarding the valuable and rare manuscript, Jamal Hassan al Moosawi, Secretary-General of the National Museum, said: “The showcasing of Ahmad bin Majid’s manuscript in the Maritime History gallery at the National Museum came as a part of the existing cooperation between the National Museum and the Directorate General Authority for Antiquities and Museums in Syria.

“The manuscript was loaned to the Museum for two years under the purpose of preservation and conservation and coordination was maintained with the National Records and Archives Authority to restore this document to its original state, through the implementation of an integrated program for preservation, conservation, indexing and revision.

“This manuscript is one of few preserved copies of the manuscripts of Ahmed bin Majid around the world, the oldest among them is the one which is preserved in the Institute of Oriental Manuscripts in St Petersburg Russia”.

Dr Bassam al Khatib, Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic to the Sultanate, said: “We are gathered here today to emphasise on the depth of the joint relations between the two countries that have had a permanent impact on the march of human civilisation.

“The displaying of the readiness of Ahmad bin Majid`s manuscript titled (The Book of the Benefits of the Principles and Foundations of Seamanship), is an expression of an authentic, deep and long-term relationship between the Sultanate of Oman and the Syrian Arab Republic. Therefore, professional cooperation and the diplomacy of cultural and historical brotherhood led to the issuance of a Syrian presidential decree to loan the manuscript to the Sultanate, where it was preserved and restored in cooperation between the National Records and Archives Authority and the National Museum.

“It is ready to be presented to the public as a historical document highlighting the centuries-old tradition of the Omani maritime culture, their history of roaming the seas, conveying thought, religion, trade and communication with the peoples and cultures of the world”.

— ONA