National Museum corner at Al Mouj

History lovers and those who love the rare collections kept at the National Museum will have an opportunity to see them at the Al Mouj Muscat. A range of such artefacts is to be displayed at the Al Mouj Muscat’s new Community Hub along with a library of cultural resources. Many museum exhibits and art pieces of local artists will feature the National Museum Corner located within the iconic community hub. It will have the opportunity to host cultural events in its public spaces. “This is an initiative to foster mutual collaboration in the cultural field based on broad goals of the museum,” said Jamal bin Hassan al Moosawi, Secretary-General of the National Museum. He said the initiative will help maintain a direct link between Omanis and their heritage while enhancing connectivity between the past and future through the present. This reaching out will also highlight Oman’s cultural heritage to domestic and international audiences.