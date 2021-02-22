National Museum commemorates rich legacy of Sultan Qaboos

Muscat: The National Museum is setting up a special corner named after the late Sultan Qaboos.

The initiative comes as part of efforts to develop museum narrative art, which is considered among innovative pillars of documentation and which aims to enrich the experience of visitors to this leading cultural edifice.

Jamal bin Hassan al Musawi, Secretary-General of the National Museum, said, “This corner will immortalise this towering figure in Omani history (Sultan Qaboos) and perpetuate his memory in the hearts and minds of Omanis and expatriates. It will convey, almost comprehensively, all the aspects of life of the late Sultan Qaboos, both as an Omani individual and as a monarch. It is scheduled to inaugurate the Sultan Qaboos Corner by the end of this year, unless adverse conditions intervene otherwise, given the exceptional conditions under coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.”

Al Musawi pointed out that the National Museum was honoured by the Royal orders issued by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to transfer Royal ‘sultani antiques’ to the National Museum and make them available to members of the public. Al Musawi explained that steps are underway to establish the Sultan Qaboos Corner, which will showcase the most sought-after “Letter 1” – or what was often referred to as “The Will”, addressed by the late Sultan to the Royal Family Council. It is the first unique rarity received by the National Museum. It will be on show in the State Symbols Section of the museum.

“Current action focuses on the stage of internal equipping, including the forging of show boxes. This will be followed by the stage of designing and fixtures for Royal sultani items.

Al Musawi added that a minor, first-of-kind corner named “Armitage” will be established at the museum. It will be a miniature expo showcasing relics from the Islamic civilisation in Russia and it will run on for one year, renewable for a similar duration.

“Meanwhile, close coordination is underway with Louvre Abu Dhabi museums to designate a corner in the National Museum for antiques from the Ottoman civilisation. Muscat will for the first time host such exhibits, the latter being in the context of cooperation with Louvre Abu Dhabi, which began four years ago,” Al Musawi added.

Al Musawi outlined efforts undertaken towards the restoration and enrichment of museum collections, noting that the National Museum laid emphasis on programmes of preservation and maintenance to raise the standard of Sultan Qaboos-related items under its custody.

As many as 706 items were restored in 2019 and a total of 1,578 others in 2020, while a selection of antiques from the Ministry of Heritage and Culture is being restored. Since 2018, preservation services are offered to individuals and establishments against a certain charge, Al Musawi added. — ONA