National identity forum begins

Muscat: The Oman National Identity Forum, organized by the Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Sience, began on Tuesday. The forum is attended by academics and researchers interested in the subject of national identity and its effect on both society and individuals.

The form witnessed a discussion session that was run by journalist Salim bin Abdullah al Rahbi. The participants in the talk session discussed a number of national identity related topics that aimed at spreading the values of national identity among the society members specially the children and the ways of strengthening the sense of identity and belonging to the nation.

Dr Abdullah al Kindi, Dean of the College of Arts and Social Sciences at Sultan Qaboos University talked about the role of the educational institutions in solidifying the national values. He highlighted the importance of awareness that the educational process is not limited to textbooks and curricula but it has something to do with inculcating the values of identity into the students. Both teachers and educational managements should commit to include the subject of identity in the educational process.

It is worth noting that the forum is aimed at reinforcing the pillars of national identity through cultural gathering with a view to preserving the Omani identity and protecting the cultural heritage.