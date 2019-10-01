National Heart Center doctors perform first of its kind operation

The National Heart Center has performed the first of its kind operation to implant a device under the skin of a 26-year-old man to treat a life-threatening abnormal heart rhythm.

A statement by the Ministry of Health (MOH), said, “The National Heart Center has succeeded in implanting a cardiac defibrillator under a patient’s skin without needing to insert wiring into the coronary arteries. “The operation took an hour and was successful and without any complications,” the statement added.

The team was led by Omanis Dr Najib Al Rawahi, Dr Ghalia al Mahnia and is considered a step forward in heart treatment in Oman. However, previous heart surgeries at an early age meant that his coronary arteries could not be accessed. This advanced device is considered a leap in the treatment of life-threatening ventricular fibrillation, where arteries are not suitable for the wires that are needed for traditional pacemakers or defibrillators, the statement said.

Related