National Finance achieves highest revenue among finance & leasing companies

MUSCAT: National Finance, the largest diversified finance and leasing company in Oman, has continued its strong financial performance for the nine months period ending September 30, 2019, as per the initial results. The market leader’s net investment in financing activities increased to RO 427.44 million, a growth of 1.65 per cent compared to the same period in 2018. The Company’s revenue grew to RO 32.70 million, an increase of 3.65 per cent, on a year-on-year basis.

Overall, National Finance posted the highest net profit in value terms in finance & leasing market. The Company’s net profit was RO 5.03 million for the nine months period ending September 30, 2019.

On the positive achievement of the company despite a challenging business environment, Robert Pancras, Chief Executive Officer, National Finance stated: “With our strong track record and market standing for over three decades, National Finance has developed a robust process oriented environment and a product portfolio that is best suited to meet the lifestyle and business needs of our customers. We derive our competitive edge from our well-trained and experienced team that is committed to provide the best-in-class service requirements of our customers. Going forward, we plan to further build on our human capital through continued investment in well-structured training initiatives focused on customer service, risk assessment, team work and leadership development.”

Related