National fervour at its best in Salalah

The national fervour was at its best in Salalah on Monday when people came out on the streets with national flags, dance and music performances to pay gratitude to the His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on the occasion of 49th anniversary of the modern blessed Renaissance.

An entirely different energy was visible everywhere and most of the motorists had their windscreens coloured with the pictures of His Majesty and Omani national flags.

The Salalah Tourism Festival (STF) ground in Itin burst into celebrations where jubilant Omani residents were seen dancing and

singing while international tourists were simply overawed with the people’s mood.

A large crowd gathered at the STF venue Itin Recreation Centre to watch the spectacular fireworks show, while children, elderly Omanis and International performers took part in an hour-long carnival inside the STF enclosure.

The people, performers and troupes were divided in groups, which made an spectacular view for the visitors and being holiday marking the Renaissance Day, the festival ground witnessed the largest crowd of this season.

Someone from the audience counted “24 groups which took part in the carnival and among then the bikers who came from different parts of the GCC attracted maximum attention… but you cannot judge who was the best because every performance was unique. Even the elderly people were seen singing songs with true devotion. It was amazing to watch the celebration” said Lebanese media coordinator Fady Dagher, who is on Salalah visit to cover an event on heritage and culture.

Among the carnival participants were people from mountains showcasing their life and style, dancing troupes performing different forms of dances — Al Habout, Barah, Sharah, Raboh and Raqs al Nisaa or women’s dance.

The presenters were from different wilayats of Dhofar.

The scouts, clowns, stilt walkers and international brass bands drew everyone’s attention in the festival ground. Most of the performances showcased the Sultanate’s values, heritage, culture and country’s achievements.

