National electronic transport services platform launched

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport and Communications, in partnership with the private sector, on Monday launched the National Electronic Transport Services Platform, as the first national

platform for transport services.

The inauguration ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications.

Dr Al Futaisi explained that the platform comes as a complement to the ministry’s efforts in regulating the land and maritime transport sector and a translation of the land transport regulation prepared under the Land Transport Law.

He added that it also represents a real and effective beginning to activate the regulation stipulated in the land transport regulation.

He said that the platform was prepared and designed by one of the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and it will activate and maintain during the platform during the upcoming years.

He pointed out in a statement to reporters that the platform will provide information and data in the future to link between service providers and service demanders, which achieves safety and security for users of this sector.

He explained that the platform will ensure equality and justice among service providers and reduce illicit trade in this sector.

Transport platform allows beneficiaries to issue and renew transport registration cards, issue taxi licenses, exceptional cargo permits, and permits for foreign vehicles to transport cargo (between two points or to extend their stay for more than 7 days in the Sultanate).

On the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony, Oman National Transport Company (Mwasalat) inked an agreement with Al Raffd Fund and Oman Post to facilitate transport services.

The pact was inked by Ahmed bin Ali al Balushi, CEO of Mwasalat, Tariq bin Sulaiman al Farsi, CEO of Al Raffd Fund and Abdul Malik bin Abdul Karim al Balushi, CEO of Oman Post.

The contribution of the logistic sector to the gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to more than RO one billion.

The number of commercial vehicles in the Sultanate until 2018, was more than 230,000. In addition, Mwasalat transported in 2018 about 5.9 million passengers. The National Ferries Company transferred in 2018, more than 243,000 passengers, more than 62,000 vehicles and more than 13,000 consignments. –ONA