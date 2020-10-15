National duty to report violations

Muscat: The government on Thursday said that citizens and residents are partners in the fight against COVID-19 said it is national duty to report about community and social gatherings.

Despite the closure and the ban on movement, gatherings are taking place, in the country, said Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, and warned that the decline seen in the recovery rate is attributed to non-compliance with the precautionary measures.

He said the cost of complete closure is very high economic cost, but as per the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the main aim is to safeguard people’s lives irrespective to other sacrifices.

Residents whose work visas have expired are not allowed to return to the Sultanate as per the directives of the Supreme Committee, said Brigadier Said al Asmi, addressing the 17th press conference of the Supreme Committee on COVID-19.

“Currently, no new visas are issued, either online or at service centers,” added the Major Mohammed al Hashami of Royal Oman Police (ROP).

Brigadier al Asmi said that the names of the violators will be disclosed after the legal procedures are completed. “The police will stop the violator, gives him/her the violation ticket, and asks him/her to sign on it. Violation fine must be paid as soon as possible, or else the case will be referred to the public prosecution.”

The Minister of Health said that decline seen in the recovery rate is attributed to non-compliance with the precautionary measures. “Unfortunately, we recently lost a third person from the health sector due to Covid-19.”

Other important points are that MOH is coordinating with various international agencies and companies to provide the vaccine.

The number of inpatients during 24 hours is 77, taking the total number of inpatients to 556, including 216 patients in ICU of which 147 require ventilators. Around 83 per cent of people who died last week were ICU patients.

MOH advised everyone to download the Tarassud application. “If someone wearing the bracelet breaks their quarantine isolation, the phone will ring to alert you.”

“We have skilled Omani and expatriate medical teams that are following up everything that is new about this epidemic, means of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Studies indicate that the same virus may be active in the body again and here lies its danger,” he said.

Dr Saif al Abri of Ministry of Health said that the risk of infection is more from the community than from the place of work. “In the coming days, a special mechanism will be announced to exempt people with chronic diseases from going to their workplace.”