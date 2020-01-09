National Defence College marks annual day

MUSCAT: The National Defence College (NDC) on Thursday held a ceremony to mark its annual day, which falls on January 8 every year.

The anniversary celebrates the launch of the college’s educational march, which seeks to create a generation of qualified citizens capable of conducting strategic studies and analyses in the fields of security and defence, now after the passing out of six batches.

The ceremony was held at Al Shafaq Club under the auspices of Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF).

Maj Gen Salim bin Musallam Qatan, NDC Commandant, said in a speech on the occasion that the college, the loftiest edifice of academic security and defence studies in Oman, emerges as one of the fruitful outcomes of the Sultanate’s triumphant renaissance march led by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

A visual display on the college’s activities was screened during the ceremony. — ONA

Related