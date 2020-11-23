National Defence College delegation visits State Council

MUSCAT: Shaikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council, received on Monday the members of the eighth National Defence Course. Shaikh Al Khalili welcomed the delegation, noting the efforts of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and their great role in defending the homeland. He also highlighted the vital and important role played by the National Defence College in qualifying and sharpening the skills of national competencies, and enhancing its qualitative capacities to reflect the high interest in the development of national human resources in different sectors in order to serve the process of inclusive development that it desires. Maj Gen Salim bin Musallam Qatan, Commandant of the National Defence College, clarified that the National Defence College’s visit comes with a view to acquaint themselves with the mechanism of legislative and oversight work of the State Council, along with the nature of the Council’s work and the structure of the Council.

Related