National Day jubilation all pervasive in Salalah

SALALAH, Nov 18 – Jubilation is all pervasive in Salalah as everywhere there is some celebration or the other to mark the 49th National Day of Oman. Roads are decked up, buildings are illuminated with lights reflecting the national colours of Oman and many enthusiasts have painted their cars in different shades. Pride for the nation is in everyone’s walks and talks. Most people are having scarves with the pictures of His Majesty, while most children are seen carrying the national flags while coming back from their schools or displaying them from the windscreens of their cars.

“Because this is our National Day,” said young Ahmed, who is a Grade 4 student of an Omani school, when asked why he was carrying the national flag. He was quick to add that this was everyone’s responsibility to keep the country clean and safe and study well.

Book shops and those who were keeping stationeries marking the National Day were the busiest people as every parent wanted to buy something for their children as per the requirements of their children’s schools.

“I waited for more than 45 minutes at the payment counter of a book shop when I went there to get some flags and scarves for my daughter,” said an expatriate mother. She was overwhelmed to witness the enthusiasm of people, especially the children, for the National Day.

She admitted that it was really rare to see such kind of respect and love for a country leader. “I am in Oman for the last seven years. The country keeps us so nicely that we feel it like our second home… I see every expatriate is part of the country celebration, which is unique and great.” All the establishments – public or private – had some events or another, while schools have organised competitions marking the day. The expatriates living in the city or those who are on visit as tourists are equally excited to see the enthusiasm and positive energy everywhere.

Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan bin Hamoud al Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, hosted an official event at Crowne Plaza Salalah Resort where he greeted the dignitaries and guests amid cheerfulness and general feeling of gratitude to the leader of the nation. A gala dinner was organised marking the occasion.

The newly appointed Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Ghassani, met the municipality officials at his office and exchanged the day’s greetings.

He reminded everyone present at the celebration about the great achievements the country had achieved and called upon them to work hard to maintain the pace of work and meet the expectations of its people. Happiness is all pervasive among people with loyalty marches and parades of different kinds in which everyone, including nationals and expatriates is taking part.

Some more events are planned during the week in different wilayats of the Dhofar Governorate in which residents will take out loyalty marches and celebrate the national day by performances of different sorts, either by singing or dancing or by doing some theater performances.

Related