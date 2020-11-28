National Day horse racing held in Barka

BARKA: haboub muscat, a horse led by Ahmed bin Saeed al Saeedi and coach Saeed bin Khamis al Hinai and owner Hala al Turki, was crowned champion at the 50th National Day Cup of Endurance for a distance of 100 km organised by the Oman Equestrian Federation.

The race was held in Al Wahra region of Barka and saw participation of 64 horses. The competition included two qualifying races for a distance of 80 km and 40 km. The race was attended by Munther bin Saif al Busaidy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Omani Equestrian Federation and members of the Board of Directors, where the new village was established with funding from Oman LNG. — ONA

