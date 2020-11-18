National Day horse race to commence today

Muscat: The Royal Horse Racing Club will organise the 50th edition national day trophy on Thursday at Al Rahba Racecourse. The race will feature eight rounds including five rounds for the top purebred Arabian horses and three rounds for thoroughbred horses. The total number of horses that will take part in the race is 120 from different part of the Sultanate.

Brig Abdul Razaq bin Abdul Qadir al Shahwarzi, Commander of the Royal Cavalry, Supervisor General of Horse Races in the Sultanate affirmed that the Royal Horse Racing Club raise the cash prizes for the top rounds of the race including the sixth round which is specified for the 50th National Day trophy for thoroughbred horses while the seventh round is specified for the 50th National Day trophy for purebred Arabian horses. “The eighth round is dedicated also for the competition under the 50th National Day trophy for the domestic production horses.

The race is classified as one of the classic races in the Sultanate as it feature different types of the horses,” he added.

