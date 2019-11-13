National Day horse race on November 16

MUSCAT: The Royal Horse Racing Club will organise the 49th edition national day trophy on Saturday at Al Rahba Racecourse under the auspices of Hussain Ali Abdullatif, Adviser at Diwan of Royal Court. The race is classified as one of the classic races in the Sultanate as many of the top purebred Arabian horses and thoroughbred horses will take part in the event besides the finest local horses. The event will also see equestrian shows.

The race will feature eight rounds including six rounds for Arabian and thoroughbred horses and two rounds for hybrid horses. Three rounds are specified for the 49th National Day trophy. The sixth round will be for a distance of 1,600 metres for hybrid horses while seventh round will run for same distance and specialised for the Arabian thoroughbred horses. The eighth round is specified for pure local horses with a distance of 1,600 metres.

Horse breeders and trainers are ambitious to crown their efforts and preparations by winning the races.

